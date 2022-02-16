ATK Mohun Bagan extended their unbeaten run to eleven matches as they beat FC Goa 2-0 in the Indian Super League match at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

Manvir Singh (3’, 46’) scored twice, early in each half as the Mariners powered past the Gaurs to record their eighth win of the season and inch closer to the semi-finals. ATK Mohun Bagan got off to the perfect start as Manvir beat his marker at the near post to head home the opener for the Kolkata side from a Liston Colaco corner in the third minute.

However, FC Goa got into the game after the early blow and should have drawn level in the 15th minute when they won the ball high up the pitch, allowing Alberto Noguera to run clear on goal. But instead of shooting he decided to cut it back for Jorge Ortiz but an alert Tiri intercepted the pass to avert the danger.

FC Goa threatened again three minutes later when Brandon Fernandes did well to ease past his marker and send a cutback for Noguera near the six-yard area but the FC Goa forward was crucially tackled as he attempted to shoot. The loose ball however fell to Ortiz on the edge of the box and his curling effort went just wide.

On his return, Sandeep Jhingan crossed the 100 appearance mark, becoming the 11th player and the 7th defender to reach this milestone.