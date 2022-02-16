India’s Arif Khan could not finish the first race of the men’s slalom Alpine Skiing event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

He passed the first two intervals in his run down the Ice River course without much fuss, but pulled out before he could finish the race, thus ending his Olympic sojourn.

The 31-year-old had become the first Indian to qualify for two events at the same Winter Olympics when he qualified for the giant slalom and slalom events.

He finished 45th in the giant slalom event on Sunday, before the ‘DNF’ in the slalom event at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre earlier today.

In slalom, the course is shorter, as is the distance between two gates, which makes manoeuvring all the more difficult. He was among 34 competitors in the field of 88 to have not been able to finish the first race.