Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday. The share of spoils all but ended the semi-final hopes of both teams.

Rahim Ali (2’) gave Chennaiyin FC an early lead in the contest but goals from Javi Hernandez (18’) and Jonathas (51’) put Odisha FC in the lead. Nerijus Valskis (69’) then scored his first goal since returning to Chennaiyin FC as the Marina Machans drew level. Neither team could strike the decisive blow as the two sides split the points.

The draw meant Odisha FC stayed seventh, three points behind fourth-placed Jamshepdur FC but having played three games more than Owen Coyle’s men.

Chennaiyin too remained in eighth, two points behind Odisha FC.

The Marina Machans take on Jamshedpur FC next on Sunday. As for Kino Garcia’s side they face Bengaluru FC, a day later.

