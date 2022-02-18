Jamshedpur FC frittered a two-goal advantage but came back just in time to grab a late winner and move to third in the points table with a nerve-wracking 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC in a rescheduled Indian Super League tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Greg Stewart (9th) opened the floodgates early on to give Jamshedpur the lead with Ritwik Das (30th) doubling the margin. In the second half, Rahul Bheke (57th) pulled one back for Mumbai before Igor Angulo missed a penalty but that didn’t matter as Diego Mauricio converted from the spot in the 86th minute to leave the game on a knife’s edge. Stewart then converted a penalty in added time to seal the issue.

Jamshedpur now have 28 points from 15 games, one adrift of leaders Hyderabad FC but with a game in hand. ATK Mohun Bagan, placed second, are also on 29 points with 15 matches, the same as Jamshedpur. Mumbai remain fifth with 25 points from 16 matches.

