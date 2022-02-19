NorthEast United FC snapped their long winless run as they beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match at the PJN stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday, to damage the Blues’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

The win also lifted the Highlanders off the foot of the table.

After a goalless first half, Cleiton Silva (66’) broke the deadlock to put Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men in front but the Highlanders stormed back with goals from Deshorn Brown (74’) and Laldanmawia Ralte (80’) to take full three points.

The Blues eventually got on the scoresheet in the 66th minute when Silva who made a clever run at the near post put in a Danish Farooq cross to make it 1-0.

NorthEast United FC threw on Marcelinho to rescue the match and the Highlanders were level eight minutes later when Brown headed home a pinpoint cross from Zoherliana.

Marcelinho then showed his class as he danced past Bengaluru FC defenders in a tight space to set up Laldanmawia to tapped home from close range to complete the comeback.