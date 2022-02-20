ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the top of the table temporarily while Kerala Blasters FC entered the top-four after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the 2021-’22 Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. Later on Hyderabad FC regained the spot as leaders, despite being pushed until the end by FC Goa but emerging 3-2 winners at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Adrian Luna (7’, 64’) opened the scoring for Kerala before David Williams (8’) drew level inside one minute. In the second half, Luna scored his second and handed Kerala the lead back but in stoppage time Joni Kauko (90+7’) made it 2-2 to break Kerala hearts.

The result means Kerala now have 27 points from 16 games and sit in fourth place while ATK Mohun Bagan moved to 30 points from 16 outings.

In the second match, a brace from Bartholomew Ogbeche and a goal from Joao Victor saw HFC overtake ATK Mohun Bagan. As for Derrick Pereira’s men, it was a second successive defeat that keeps them in the ninth position.

