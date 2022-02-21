Hockey India on Monday named the 22-member women’s hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar, Odisha against Spain. The matches will be held over the weekend on 26th and 27th February 2022.

The team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita Punia and while Deep Grace Ekka will serve as vice-captain. Regular captain Rani Rampal is still recovering from injury.

The Indian team will see a new face in promising young forward Sangita Kumari from Jharkhand who has made quite an impression during her stint with the Junior India side.

The 22-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Rajani Etimarpu. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary while the midfielders selected are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur and Namita Toppo.

The forwardline will see experienced Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Rajwinder Kaur. Additionally, Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur and Aishwarya Rajesh Chauvan have been named as standbys for the double-header.

Talking about the team selection, head coach Janneke Schopman said, “We are excited. We had two good weeks of training after our return from Oman and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can do against Spain. When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise.”

She further added, “Spain is a strong opponent, they have consistently performed at a high level only narrowly missing out on the semi-finals in Tokyo and clinching the bronze medal in the last World Cup. They are very skilful and play from a tight defence, so we are looking to use our own speed and skills and strong defence to compete well against them.”

Indian women’s team:

Goalkeepers

Savita (Captain)

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders

Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

Gurjit Kaur

Nikki Pradhan

Udita

Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders

Nisha

Salima Tete

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Jyoti

Monika

Neha

Navjot Kaur

Namita Toppo

Forwards

Vandana Katariya

Sharmila Devi

Navneet Kaur

Lalremsiami

Sangita Kumari

Rajwinder Kaur

Standby

Rashmita Minz

Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Sonika

Mariana Kujur

Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan

Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Hotstar.