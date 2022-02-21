Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen’s run of three straight wins.

You can watch the closing stages of the match with commentary from Tania Sachdev and Peter Leko from 4:05:38 in the link below:

Play

The Indian GM was in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points. His spectacular win over Carlsen comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds, which included a solitary victory over Lev Aronian, two draws and four defeats.

He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to the Norwegian world no 1 Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.

Little past 2am in India on Monday, 16 yr-old GM R Praggnanandhaa had one of the biggest moments of his young career so far. A win with Black over world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament. Massive for Pragg! #AirthingsMasters pic.twitter.com/7kCnS1xsAg — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) February 21, 2022

“His results in the past six months has swung between extremes. In some games he has been playing like a 2750 player, in others he’s operating at a 2550 level,” Praggnanandhaa’s coach RB Ramesh told ESPN India. “The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised. This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him.”

“This is such a massive moment, if Pragg scores this win here it is going to be such a massive moment,” Indian player Tania Sachdev who was on commentary said towards the closing stages of the match and called it a historic moment at the end of the match when Carlsen resigned.

Peter Leko, Hungarian Grandmaster said at the end of the match, “Absolutely. Let’s not forget Pragg already beat Levon [Aaronian]. Sensational, I can understand now what’s happening in India. Everybody goes crazy, no? It’s incredible, with a powerful performance. It’s not like a lucky win.”

Details of the match are available here.

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen with the black pieces at the Airthings Masters 2022. It was an online game with a time control of 15+10.

Until now the only Indians to beat Magnus in a tournament game have been Anand and P. Harikrishna. Pragg now joins the list! pic.twitter.com/ZX1emeY9v6 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) February 20, 2022

With PTI inputs