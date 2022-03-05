Harmanpreet Kaur needs runs. India needs Harmanpreet Kaur’s runs too. But for a while, no matter how much she struggled, the runs just didn’t come.

If you have seen Harmanpreet bat, you will know that she likes to take her eye initially. She will take a few singles, play out a few forward defensive shots, try to get her timing right and then, suddenly flick a switch and unleash that bat-swing of hers. And whenever she did find her big-hitting rhythm, she won matches for her sides often single-handedly.

But the problem she had over the last year was that she would do all the hard work and then get dismissed before she could switch into the big-hitting mode. After all, what good is a platform if you can’t build on it?

Sometimes, an innings or two, or maybe even a shot or two, is all that is needed to get things in sync again and India will be hoping that Harmanpreet has managed to do exactly that going into the World Cup. A fine knock of 63 in the final ODI against NZ seemed to signal that the rut was over and then she followed that up with a century (104) in the World Cup warm-up match against South Africa.

Still, early days but the signs are good.

“There were ups and downs,” said Harmanpreet talking about her poor run of form, when she addressed the media ahead of the World Cup. “The hundred I got (in the warm-up) has given me confidence. Even that innings against New Zealand was very crucial for me. Now it is very important for me to continue that. I have high expectations of myself because I know my importance for the team. Even I want to do well, sometimes things aren’t going to be in your favour.”

She added: “But the last two innings which I played gave me a lot of confidence. When things aren’t in your favour, lots of people talk about it but the good part is those who are close to me have always given me confidence. I am really thankful for them because during that time it is important to get confidence. I am getting back into my rhythm and I just hope I can continue this rhythm.”

When you are out of form and have people openly calling for you to be dropped, it is not easy on any player. From a mental perspective, it all seems to keep piling up until it breaks you down. That is why it was important for the team to have a sports psychologist on tour. Dr Mugdha Bavare is travelling with the team in New Zealand and that allows players to unload and set new goals if they have to, as Harman herself has found out.

“Mugdha ma’am is travelling with us and she has been of a lot of help especially in the last four games which we played against New Zealand where my performance was not good and even I was going into a shell,” Kaur said during a virtual press conference.

“The World Cup was coming up and it is very important, as we all know. After that, she spoke to me and as the talks were happening I realised that I was also looking forward to talking to her. I was aware of things subconsciously got the solutions from the talks we had.

“There was a lot of pressure to put up performances but after [speaking to her] I got clear ideas, those things really helped me in the last two-three games. I think the rest of the players are also getting help because I can see she’s continuously talking to all the players, which is important and that will really help us,” she added.

Expect the best

Harmanpreet has been around and what has always set her apart was her ability to be a game-changer. She hit the big shots without losing her shape and the repeatability of those shots made her special.

For most, though, the mention of Harmanpreet immediately brings up visions of her 171 in the 2017 World Cup semi-final game versus Australia in Derby. It is her claim to fame but at times it also feels like an anchor that is weighing her down. However, for now, she just wants to power past it.

“I know a lot of people talk more about my 171-run knock,” said Harmanpreet. “I think I set myself a standard with that knock, I know I can play that kind of cricket. Maybe that’s why my smaller crucial knocks of 30, 40, 50 - for whichever team are not getting enough importance. I don’t think I judge myself with numbers. For me, what is important is irrespective of how much ever I score it should be enough for my team, irrespective of whether it is 100 runs or 10 runs. Numbers don’t matter to me, what matters is whenever the team needs me, I should be there.”

The key for a rhythm player, as Harmanpreet is evidently, is to bat in a position that she is comfortable in. She averages over 40 at No 4, where she can take her time getting set, as compared to under 27 at No 5, where the team wants her to bat at the moment. Little things that can have a big impact. But perhaps more than the position itself, it was a question of getting the right situations. speaking ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, captain Mithali Raj too said the batting order is not something that will be set in stone.

“All these discussions keep happening, you rightly said I’m more comfortable at number 4 than 5,” said Harmanpreet. “Sometimes, you have to play according to the team’s demands. But as of now, I think I’m going to play at number 5. But in the future, we can do it according to the match situation and role, but right now I don’t think I’m going to play number 4, number 5 only will be my number.”

But as we have seen in international cricket, adaptability has become the buzzword. Things are changing and perhaps Harmanpreet will need to change too. As coach Ramesh Powar had said during the New Zealand series, it was up to her to return to runs. Of course. No one else can go out to the middle and do it for Harmanpreet. But if she does find her best rhythm, as she seems to have just in time, India will be hoping the World Cup can turn out to be a very special one indeed. After all, she loves a big stage.