Bengaluru FC had to come from behind to defeat Odisha FC by a 2-1 scoreline in the 2021-’22 Indian Super League match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The result keeps the Blues in the hunt for a semi-finals spot as they rise to fifth with 26 points, one behind fourth-placed Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing causes OFC’s semi-final ambitions to suffer a huge blow.

Nandhakumar Sekar (8’) pounced on a loose ball to score early in the game but Danish Farooq’s (31’) header levelled the score. Cleiton Silva (49’) scored from the penalty spot in the second half, which eventually separated the two teams.

