Bengaluru FC had to come from behind to defeat Odisha FC by a 2-1 scoreline in the 2021-’22 Indian Super League match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The result keeps the Blues in the hunt for a semi-finals spot as they rise to fifth with 26 points, one behind fourth-placed Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing causes OFC’s semi-final ambitions to suffer a huge blow.

Nandhakumar Sekar (8’) pounced on a loose ball to score early in the game but Danish Farooq’s (31’) header levelled the score. Cleiton Silva (49’) scored from the penalty spot in the second half, which eventually separated the two teams.

Play

Points table

Pos Club M W D L GD Points
1 Hyderabad FC 17 9 5 3 21 32
2 Jamshedpur FC  16 9 4 3 12 31
3 ATK Mohun Bagan 16 8 6 2 9 30
4 Kerala Blasters FC 16 7 6 3 6 27
5 Bengaluru FC 18 7 5 6 6 26
6 Mumbai City FC 16 7 4 5 5 25
7 Odisha FC 18 6 4 8 -8 22
8 Chennaiyin FC 18 5 5 8 -14 20
9 FC Goa  18 4 6 8 -4 18
10 NorthEast United FC 18 3 4 11 -17 13
11 SC East Bengal  17 1 7 9 -16 10