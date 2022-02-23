Defending champions Mumbai City FC went back into contention for a semi-final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

A solitary goal by Bipin Singh (51’) was the difference. The winger’s individual brilliance helped Des Buckingham’s men climb up to the fourth place with 28 points.

The deadlock was broken by a precise and powerful finish by Bipin from outside the box. His left-footed strike beat the goalkeeper on his near post.

Mumbai City FC take the field against FC Goa in their next outing at the Athletic Stadium on Saturday while East Bengal face NorthEast United in a battle of the table bottom-dwellers at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

