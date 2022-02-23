Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Chahar sustained a right quadriceps injury during his bowling spell, while Yadav suffered a hairline fracture in a fielding attempt during the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

The three-match white-ball series is scheduled to start on Thursday, with the opening T20I taking place in Lucknow. The tour also includes two Test matches that start in March.

India’s T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.