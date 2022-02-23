Alexander Zverev has been disqualified from the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco for his unsportsmanlike conduct towards the end of his doubles match.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the tournament said in a statement on social media.

The German came dangerously close to striking the chair umpire with his racquet after the match late on Tuesday night.

The singles World No 3 had teamed up with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo, a former World No 1 doubles player. The duo however lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to lucky losers Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the opening round encounter.

Immediately after the players’ customary post-match handshake, Zverev was seen slamming his racquet against the umpire’s chair multiple times, coming very close to hitting the umpire. There was no remorse, however, as he continued to shout at the umpire.

Zverev was angered by an umpiring call he felt should have been given ‘out’, but was not. This was at 8-6 in the tiebreak. In rage, Zverev started hurling abuse at the umpire.

Earlier, the 2020 US Open finalist won his first round singles match against American Jenson Brooksby at 4:54 AM local time, which was the latest ever finish to a professional tennis match.

He was expected to play compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in the second round.