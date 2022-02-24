A commanding performance, led by star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, helped Patna Pirates to a 38-27 win over the UP Yoddha to book a spot in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Shadloui and fellow-defender Sunil picked up High5s for the three-time champions, while raiders Sachin Tanwar (7 points) and Guman Singh (8 points) ensured the Yoddha defence could not stage a comeback.

The cohesive defensive display however ensured UP’s star player Pardeep Narwal had a quiet night with just four points.

This is the fourth time the Pirates have made it to the final, and they will take on last seasons’ finalist Dabang Delhi.

Naveen Kumar guides Delhi past the Bulls

Delhi’s talismanic raider Naveen Kumar picked up 14 points to lead his team’s veteran stars into a second successive final. The Delhi-defence struggled, initially, against Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat, but made timely, and crucial, tackles to ensure a 40-35 win.

They’ll play the Pirates in the final on Friday.