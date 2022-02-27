Kerala Blasters FC kept their semifinal hopes firmly in place with a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz, returning to the side after serving a one-match suspension, scored a brace in the space of three second-half minutes (52nd, 55th) before Adrian Luna (90th) crowned the team’s performance with a world-class goal from a free-kick.
Mumbai City FC rode on Mehtab Singh and Diego Mauricio’s strikes to beat FC Goa 2-0 in the second match on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. With the win, the Islanders reclaimed their spot in the top-four that was taken by Kerala Blasters after the first match.
FC Goa made all the early running in the game as they bossed possession and created a few openings through clever combination play but it wasn’t enough to open up a stubborn Mumbai City FC rearguard.
Points Table (Updated as of February 26)
|Pos
|Club
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Hyderabad FC (Q)
|18
|10
|5
|3
|22
|35
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|17
|10
|4
|3
|13
|34
|3
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|17
|8
|7
|2
|9
|31
|4
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|9
|4
|5
|8
|31
|5
|Kerala Blasters FC
|18
|8
|6
|4
|8
|30
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|18
|7
|5
|6
|6
|26
|7
|Odisha FC
|19
|6
|5
|8
|-8
|23
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|19
|5
|5
|9
|-17
|20
|9
|FC Goa
|19
|4
|6
|9
|-6
|18
|10
|NorthEast United FC
|19
|3
|4
|12
|-18
|13
|11
|SC East Bengal
|18
|1
|7
|10
|-17
|10
