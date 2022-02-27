Kerala Blasters FC kept their semifinal hopes firmly in place with a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, returning to the side after serving a one-match suspension, scored a brace in the space of three second-half minutes (52nd, 55th) before Adrian Luna (90th) crowned the team’s performance with a world-class goal from a free-kick.

Mumbai City FC rode on Mehtab Singh and Diego Mauricio’s strikes to beat FC Goa 2-0 in the second match on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. With the win, the Islanders reclaimed their spot in the top-four that was taken by Kerala Blasters after the first match.

FC Goa made all the early running in the game as they bossed possession and created a few openings through clever combination play but it wasn’t enough to open up a stubborn Mumbai City FC rearguard.

