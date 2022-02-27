Kerala Blasters FC kept their semifinal hopes firmly in place with a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, returning to the side after serving a one-match suspension, scored a brace in the space of three second-half minutes (52nd, 55th) before Adrian Luna (90th) crowned the team’s performance with a world-class goal from a free-kick.

Mumbai City FC rode on Mehtab Singh and Diego Mauricio’s strikes to beat FC Goa 2-0 in the second match on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. With the win, the Islanders reclaimed their spot in the top-four that was taken by Kerala Blasters after the first match.

FC Goa made all the early running in the game as they bossed possession and created a few openings through clever combination play but it wasn’t enough to open up a stubborn Mumbai City FC rearguard.

Points Table (Updated as of February 26)

Pos Club M W D L GD Points
1 Hyderabad FC (Q) 18 10 5 3 22 35
2 Jamshedpur FC  17 10 4 3 13 34
3 ATK Mohun Bagan 17 8 7 2 9 31
4 Mumbai City FC 18 9 4 5 8 31
5 Kerala Blasters FC 18 8 6 4 8 30
6 Bengaluru FC 18 7 5 6 6 26
7 Odisha FC 19 6 5 8 -8 23
8 Chennaiyin FC 19 5 5 9 -17 20
9 FC Goa  19 4 6 9 -6 18
10 NorthEast United FC 19 3 4 12 -18 13
11 SC East Bengal  18 1 7 10 -17 10