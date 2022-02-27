Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Spain live: Namita Toppo equalises for India, 3-3 in Q4
Both India men and women defeated Spain on Saturday, and will be looking to make it a perfect weekend in Odisha.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Long read: Interview with India women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman
Live updates
Q4, India 3-3 Spain: India with all the attacking pressure at the moment. 6 mins and then some to go. The men’s team players are watching on from both sides.
Q4, India 3-3 Spain: PC given to India... and once again Spain reverse the call with their review! Stunning success rate today. 8.20 to go.
Q4, India 3-3 Spain: GOALLL INDIA! Namita Toppo with a brilliant finish with her back to goal. India work a great chance down the left, Garcia saves well but Namita shows great skill to fire in a great shot with the ball moving away.
Q4, India 2-3 Spain: Unlike yesterday, India might not be tackling a tired Spain side because of all the extra breaks in play due to the reviews and what not. Can they find a way through?
End of Q3, India 2-3 Spain: A LONG QUARTER THAT! Plenty of reviews, plenty of replays, plenty of action but no goals.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: Just as the quarter winds down, Spain have asked a review. For a PC.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: Vandana finds Neha with a lovely through ball and the shot is saved again. India having a good phase.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: Another great referral by Spain, they keep their review too.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: India get a PC down the other end, Monika with a lovely hit on goal that is saved by the 2nd GK Melanie Garcia... and Spain refer this again.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: Savita saves a 1v1 now and she is a WALL at the moment.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: SAVE-ITA PUNIA! The Indian captain saves a PENALTY STROKE. Great referral by Spain and it is a stroke for them for a push by Salima Tete. But Savita keeps the deficit down to 1. Sara BARRIOS’s shot was a bit weak but it is never easy to save a stroke in hockey. Just a lift of the stick and quick acknowledgement from Savita.
Great referral by Spain and it is a penalty stroke for them for a push by Salima Tete.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: India lose their referral... PC for Spain. Saved by Savita. Now Spain want a review for a push in the back. Not given on field. Could be a stroke if this goes against India.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: Gigi Oliva has won a PC for Spain but India review.
Q3, India 2-3 Spain: BIG CHANCE! A defensive error by Spain and the ball comes to Navneet Kaur yard and a bit away from goal and the keeper busy elsewhere. All it needed was a touch! She didn’t connect. The commentator reckons she should have had the stick on the turf there, a bit of an air-shot. Other end. Spain can punish India right away with a Pc... but good rushing and saved.
Right then, here we go for the third quarter. India will look to impose themselves physically more in this battle.
Coach Janneke thinks India have been better on the ball today and created more, but too many errors in the defensive and making it easy for Spain to enter the Indian circle.
HALF TIME: Well, that was some half! On balance of play, Spain deserve the lead. That third goal was a thing of beauty. But India too have shown guts to hang in there. Salima’s goal was awesome too. If India can improve after break as they did yesterday, in for a treat.
HALF TIME: IND 2-3 ESP ...and breathe. Superb half of hockey comes to a close. Spain dominant for the most part, but India found a way back on a couple of occasions. Some brilliant goals on both sides.
Q2, India 2-3 Spain: The commentator reckons that Iglesias goal will likely go viral. Won’t be a surprise. A more even finish to the half but Spain happy to see this out.
Q2, India 2-3 Spain: GOAL SPAIN! Belén IGLESIAS, that’s brilliant. Not long after that superb goal from Salima, Belén with a remarkable finish to put Spain back on top. Controlling the ball, lifting it over Savita in one smooth move, two touches of the highest quality.
Q2, India 2-2 Spain: GOAL INDIA! WHAT. A. GOAL! Salima Tete picks up the ball close to the mid-way from the right flank, dribbles all the way through the center in an angle and finishes with aplomb.
Q2, India 2-1 Spain: India turning over the ball a bit too often at the moment and that means they are constantly under pressure on defence.
Q2, India 2-1 Spain: A really pacy counter down the right flank from defence to attack, Navneet to Sharmila then Vandana but great tackle just as the latter got into a good position.
Q1, India 1-2 Spain: GOAL, SPAIN! Maialen Garcia gets a superb deflection to a hit from the PC and it lifts over Savita into the goal. Spain lead at the end of the quarter.
Q1, India 1-1 Spain: Two PCs for Spain, both saved by Savita and Co, but there is another one coming. Big pressure from the visitors again.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain, GOAL INDIA! Seconds after Savita’s goal came under immense pressure debutant Sangita Kumari comes with a brilliant solo effort to score her first goal! Brilliant dribble into the circle and finish. She was losing control but got the shot away. Superb, superb moment for the youngster.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain: Begona Garcia is causing all sorts of problems for India at the start. This is a super fast start, Spain looking to go vertical every chance they get.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain: GOAL, SPAIN! Begona Garcia with a poacher’s finish, and Spain have the perfect start. A brilliant move from left to right, and back through the center. The shot was going wide, then Garcia gets a superb touch into goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Spain: An even start for both sides.
PUSHBACK! Sangita Kumari makes her India debut today. Special moment for the 19 year old. India are without Gurjit Kaur today... neither in the starting XI, nor on the bench. That’s their two main scoring outlets missing in action today.
Team news: The commentators mentioned Gurjit Kaur is not involved today. She is certainly not in the starting XI for India, remains to be seen if she is on the bench or not. A big part of India’s scoring plans, she will be a miss if absent.
India coach Janneke Schopman: We were clinical, we want to do more with the ball and have more chances. We want to compete with Spain from the start today.
First up... India women take on Spain, a higher-ranked side. The European side had a strong start but Savita Punia and Co finished brilliantly to win 2-1.
Can they make it 4 wins out of 4?
04.55 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Savita Punia and Manpreet Singh lead their teams out for back-to-back matches against Spain in Odisha today in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.
Sunday 27 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
Read a detailed preview here:
Hockey FIH Pro League: Back in Odisha after away tests, Indian men and women’s teams take on Spain
FIH Pro League – 26 February 2022
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)
Result: Women’s Match
India 2, Spain 1
Player of the Match, Devi Sharmila (IND)Result: Men’s Match 2
India 5, Spain 4
Player of the Match: Jaskaran Singh (IND)
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH