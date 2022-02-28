ATK Mohun Bagan kept their Indian Super League semi-final hopes alive after defeating Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Mariners came out on top in the mega clash against Bengaluru FC courtesy of Liston Colaco (45’) and Manvir Singh’s goals (85’), and extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches this season.

On the verge of the half-time whistle, ATK Mohun Bagan were dealt a blow when Hugo Boumous suffered an injury and was substituted. Moments later, Bengaluru FC conceded a free kick, which was rifled into the roof of the net by Colaco.

In the 85th minute, Manvir went past a couple of Bengaluru FC defenders, and produced an excellent strike from outside the box – a shot that delivered the Mariners another vital victory.

The defeat means that Bengaluru FC are no longer in the semi-final race. They stand sixth on the points table and only have 26 points from 19 matches. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan drew level with Jamshedpur FC on 34 points, despite having played a game less.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Chennaiyin FC on March 3 in their next encounter while Bengaluru FC will wrap up their Hero ISL 2021-22 season with a match against SC East Bengal on March 5.

