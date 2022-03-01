Captaining the Indian women’s team in the upcoming World Cup after first featuring in the showpiece 22 years ago, Mithali Raj feels her career comes a full circle, and the ambition remains to lead her team to the elusive trophy.

Mithali was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand and more than two decades later, she is returning to the same country, this time as the captain and in her sixth World Cup.

In between, she has also led the team in the summit clashes against England in the 2017 edition, as well as against Australia in 2005.

“I have come a long way from the 2000 World Cup, that also in New Zealand. I missed (matches of) that World Cup because of typhoid and here I am. It has come a full circle and I am looking forward to finishing the journey,” Mithali said in a video posted by the ICC.

“I would look forward to all my players doing well in the World Cup and that will give the Indian team the opportunity to get a hand on that elusive cup.”

