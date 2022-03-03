The Indian shooting contingent won their second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt after the women’s air pistol team beat Germany 16-6 for the title.

The team of Esha Singh, P Nivetha and Ruchita Vinerkar came up with the win after topping both qualification rounds to ensure the squad made it to the gold medal match.

In the three-series first qualification round, the team’s overall score of 856 was five better than second placed Chinese Taipei. In the second round, which is where places for the gold and bronze medal match is decided, the Indians scored a combined 574 (in two-series) to lead the pack ahead of second-place Germany with 571.

In the final, the three members of each team plays a single shot per series in the 11-series gold medal match. The scores are compiled for that series and the team with more points earns two points.

The Indians went on to win the match 16-6 for the second gold medal of the World Cup.

This was also a step up for Esha Singh, who had won silver in the individual air pistol event, while Sourabh Chaudhary won gold in the men’s air pistol earlier in the tournament.

On Wednesday though, Chaudhary, along with Gaurav Rana and Uchaganve Kedarling Balakrishna missed out on the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event. They came in fourth place after losing 16-6 to the team from Italy.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, the team of Rudrankkash Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta fell short of making it to the bronze medal match by a single point in the qualification round. Meanwhile the women’s air rifle team of Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh in the qualifiers.