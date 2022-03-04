Within an hour, Ramkumar Ramanathan did what was expected from him. India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal had hoped the 27-year-old would get the win in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff tie against Denmark. After 59 minutes of play, World No 170 Ramkumar came up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard, ranked 824.

Ramkumar got a break of serve in the fourth game of the opening set as Sigsgaard looked tentative on the grass court of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Both players held on to their serves thereon as the Indian took the opening set without much fuss.

He then started to pile on the pressure on the Dane, breaking Sigsgaard second service game of the second set to go 2-1 up.

Ramkumar broke again to go 5-2 up and then served for the match, finishing off proceedings with an ace. Through the match, the Chennai-player did not face a single break point.

The Indian was the steadier of the two on court – given that it’s a surface he prefers playing on. Sigsgaard meanwhile couldn’t find much rhythm and was also guilty of committing eight double faults in the match.

“I was just trying to make as many returns on this grass and try to move in much as I can,” he said after the match. “Play as many first serves, that did the trick.”

India taking the lead in the tie gives Yuki Bhambri some momentum as he takes on Denmark’s World No 305 Mikael Torpegaard in the second rubber on Day 1 of the tie.