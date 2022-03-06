ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan live score updates: Mithali Raj & Co start campaign
Follow live updates of India’s clash with Pakistan at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
Live updates
Mithali Raj wasted no time to say India will be batting first. Bismah Maroof however said Pakistan were going to bowl first anyway. Both teams got what they wanted. Happy days.
TOSS UPDATE: Mithali Raj wins the toss and wastes no time to say India will bat first.
06.00 pm: Toss time.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with Pakistan at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
It’s taken sometime for us to get here, but finally Mithali Raj and Co will be in action at the World Cup once again after that final at Lord’s in 2017. It should have been last year, but the pandemic happened. For two 38-year-old stars in the team, it meant another year of playing cricket, doing their daily routines, following the processes they have all their careers. There was no time to rest, not just yet. They decided to stick to their ambitions of having another crack at the title and here we are as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – now 39 – begin another marquee tournament. The support cast has grown in stature, the 2017 finalists have some bonafide stars in the XI but the tournament takes no heed to past glory. As Meg Lanning said, everyone starts at zero. As Mithali said, it’s a clean slate. A fresh start. Time to go sketching another journey.
What’s been the message to the team from you as a captain ahead of a big tournament like this?
Mithali Raj: I think as a team, we need to get in with a clean slate as confident unit. Believe that we can always turn things around and play according to the situation. It’s very important to be in the present when you have a longer tournament. Be aware on the ground and play according to the situation.
