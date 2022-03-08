Ritwik Das helped Jamshedpur FC claim the League Shield for the first time in the club’s history after his second-half winner earned his team a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the last match of the group stage of the Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur needed to draw to finish top of the table and clinch the League Shield, and the Red Miners held onto Das’ strike in the 56th minute to ensure they finish the season on a high, capping off a stellar campaign under manager Owen Coyle. They finished with 43 points from 20 games, winning 13. ATKMB ended their league engagements having 37 in their kitty from 20 matches to finish third, behind Hyderabad FC with 38 points.

Jamshedpur gets richer by Rs 3.5 crore for winning the League Shield. The winners of the shield are also expected to receive a playoff spot for the upcoming AFC Champions League season, as per ESPN India.

JFC will now take on the Kerala Blasters on March 11 in the first semi-final, while the Kolkata-club faces Hyderabad FC a day later. The semi-finals are two-legged affairs.

