Deandra Dottin’s stunning catch and Anisa Mohammed’s nerveless bowling at the end were the highlights as West Indies pulled off a stunning win against Heather Knight’s defending champions at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Having scored 225/6 in the 50 overs despite losing Hayley Matthews, Dottin and captain Stafanie Taylor in one over with the score on 81, West Indies managed to hold their nerves at the end.

England were in and out of the chase, but it was a brilliant 9th wicket partnership that nearly took them home before Mohammed dismissed both Kate Cross (run out at the non-striker’s off a deflection) and Anya Shrubsole to spark big-time celebrations.

It was heartbreak for Ecclestone who had a sensational all-round outing but ended up on the losing side.

England have now lost both their matches at the start of the tournament while West Indies have clinched two thrillers to go to four points out of four.

The player of the match was Shemaine Campbelle for her 66 that rescued West Indies from a precarious position.

WHAT. A. CATCH! 🤯



A contender for catch of the tournament! 🔥#CWC22 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 9, 2022

With this result, West Indies defeated England for the first time in the history of this tournament.

Before this World Cup, West Indies women had:



- never won an international match in New Zealand

- never beaten England at the World Cup



West Indies' first two matches of the World Cup:



- beat New Zealand by 3 runs

- beat England by 7 runs#CWC22 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/bEMbxcopK3 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 9, 2022

