Ravindra Jadeja’s performance at India’s recent Test home win against Sri Lanka in Mohali has catapulted him to the no. 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. His unbeaten 175 lifted him up to 17 places from 54th to 37th with the bat and he added nine wickets to move up to 17th with the ball. His all-round contribution was enough for him to regain the top all-rounder spot from Jason Holder, who had held it since February 2021. Jadeja’s only previous time on top was in August 2017, when he spent a week at number one.

The first five games of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have caused a lot of movement in the latest update of the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning climbed up two spots in the latest women’s rankings for ODI batters. She is now just one and 15 rating points away from the top spot that’s currently occupied by her teammate Alyssa Healy.

The Rawalpindi Test between host Pakistan and Australia was a batting feast, and Imam-ul-Haq celebrated by striking a century in each innings to move to a career best 63rd with 477 points.

Hi teammate Azhar Ali struck 185 and moved up ten places to 12 whilst Abdullah Shafique added a second-innings century to gain 27 places to 67. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, being dismissed for 90, but that was enough to gain a point up to 936 and 12th position on his own in the list of highest-ever batting ratings. Usman Khawaja also fell in the 90s but continued his renaissance, moving up six places to 24 with the bat, his highest position for three years.

In bowlers, Nauman Ali of Pakistan impressed with figures of 6-107 in Australia’s first innings and saw him gain 19 places to 51.

In T20I cricket, whilst the top 12 batters are unchanged, at joint thirteenth position is Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who’s unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. For the hosts, Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49th over the course of the series. With the ball, Nasum Ahmed has made his first appearance in the top 10 bowlers, thanks to his ‘Player of the Match’ performance of 4-10 in the first match.

Ranking updates from the World Cup

Lanning was in sublime form in the first game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against England, smashing 86 in 110 balls seven fours and a six, which helped Australia post a massive total of 310. They eventually won the game in the last over by 12 runs.

The Player of the Match from the game, Rachael Haynes, who slammed a brilliant 130 of 131, climbed six spots and broke into the top 10 to occupy the No.7 spot in the rankings. The other centurion from the game – England’s Nat Sciver rose five spots to No.6.

Hayley Matthews of West Indies made considerable gains across the board in the rankings for batters, bowlers as well as all-rounders. She was the Player of the Match in West Indies’ three-run heist against New Zealand – she scored a brilliant 119 to set a target of 260 for the White Ferns and then accounted for the wickets of the in-form Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday. Matthews broke into the top 5 in the all-rounders’ list, climbing six spots to No.4 and rose a massive 12 spots to No.20 for batters and three spots No.10 for bowlers.

Among the other players that moved up the rankings were South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka, whose four-for against Bangladesh in the opening game helped her rise a spot to No.6. In addition, the Indian pair of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar – who added 122 for India’s seventh wicket to lift them from 114-6 against Pakistan both moved up to their career best positions with the bat.

