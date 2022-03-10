Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be replacing Australia’s Travis Head for Sussex in the upcoming season, the county cricket club announced on Thursday.

Head requested to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments along with the news that he and his partner are expecting their first child.

Pujara is also set to play for the club in the Royal One-Day Cup that starts on August 2.

The club stated that Pujara will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the RL50 competition.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season,” Pujara was quoted as saying by the club.

“I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success.”

Excited to join the Sussex family, and looking forward to contributing to the Club's success this county season 👍 https://t.co/FV5X67O2OW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 10, 2022

Pujara has played county cricket for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in the past.