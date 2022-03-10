Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Zhang Yi Man of China in the second round of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Thursday.

The seventh seed Sindhu, a 2019 World Champion, lost 14-21, 21-15, 14-21 to Zhang in a match that lasted 55 minutes.

Later, India’s Srikanth Kidambi notched up an impressive victory to advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals. The 29-year-old defeated China’s Guang Zu Lu 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in 67 minutes.

Srikanth took the first game and had a lead at the mid-game interval in the second, but Lu staged a gritty fightback to take the match to a decider.

There was little to choose between the two players in the third game before Srikanth eventually pulled ahead and closed out the match.

A look at how the third game progressed:

Courtesy Tournament Software

It proved to be a disappointing start to the European leg for Sindhu, who will be one of the contenders at next week’s All England Championships.

The Indian couldn’t get going as Zhang broke off at 5-5 and jumped to a 11-5 lead with six straight points. She kept her nose ahead to pocket the opening game without much ado.

Stung by the reversal, Sindhu made a comeback in the second game as she fought her way to a slender 11-10 lead at the break and then slowly marched ahead to bounce back into the contest.

But the Chinese found her bearing in the decider as she moved away after an initial duel to grab a 11-8 advantage at the interval. She didn’t give the Indian much chance after that and soon shut the doors on her fancied opponent.

Inputs from PTI