India won the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali convincingly. However, their next match, a pink ball Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, may throw in a few hurdles simply because it is a day-night Test match.

“We have not played many pink ball matches and whatever we have played, they were all in different conditions, so no parameter can be set,” said India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in a press conference ahead of the second Test.

“We need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier than what you perceive,” he said.

“In the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much but in the evening it can swing more. All these small points (are being discussed).”

So far in the series, India had a clean sweep in the One-Day Internationals, beating the visitors 3-0. It was followed by the first of two Tests, in which Ravindra Jadeja starred in the 222-run win at Mohali. The southpaw from Saurashtra scored an unbeaten 175 and followed it up with nine wickets over the two Sri Lankan innings with the ball.

Bumrah claimed there wasn’t much chance Jadeja would be given a rest for the upcoming match given his form.

“I don’t think (he) would want to rest after such a good performance. He is on a high and would want to replicate it,” he said.

There hasn’t been much resistance from the Sri Lankans in the series. But the last match of their tour – the second Test that starts on Saturday – will see the Indians facing slightly different conditions. And the team’s think-tank has been working to come up with a strategy for it.

“We had an optional practice session after the Mohali Test and we trained with the pink ball then. We spoke about the adjustments like playing under lights. It’s part of our job as professional cricketers and we’re up for it,” Bumrah said.

“We didn’t play much with the pink ball (while growing up), so we aren’t used to it. We’ll need to make adjustments playing under lights. This is what we have been discussing.”

(With inputs from PTI)