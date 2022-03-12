Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored brilliant centuries to propel India to their best total in the showcase event’s history, a 317 for eight against the West Indies in a vital match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

While Mandhana struck her fifth ODI century, a spectacular 119 off 123 balls laced with 13 fours and two sixes, Kaur slammed her fourth ton, a 107-ball 109, which was her first since smashing 171 not out against Australia in the World Cup in 2017.

The duo forged a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India’s highest partnership for any wicket at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions from when the two players brought up their centuries and a rather intimidating target for the West Indies:

What it means. The #MaroonWarriors met Warriors of different kind this morning and could do nothing to stop them. #WIvIND #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/DpyqE2BRcu — Lavanya (Following #CWC22) (@lav_narayanan) March 12, 2022

Hundred for Harmanpreet Kaur!!



It's been a while since we've able to say that but come the World Cup, come the Harmonster -- this version battling her demons first to win in her head, no matter the match result on field. #CWC22 — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 12, 2022

Two centuries for India women in the same ODI:



Mithali Raj & Reshma Gandhi v IRE, 1999



Deepti Sharma & Punam Raut v IRE, 2017



Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur v WI, 2022#CWC22 #INDvWI — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



Clinical from India!!



Womens IPL??? #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the FIRST Indian to score 3 hundreds in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Most hundreds:

3 - Harmanpreet Kaur

2 - Smriti Mandhana

2 - Mithali Raj



Harmanpreet also scored the only hundred by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cup.#CWC22 #INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022

For the way she played today, Smriti Mandhana deserves every item on the menu of her restaurant in Sangli. Pic credit @twistalogist. #CWC22 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/53ztophbWy — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur today becomes the first Indian to score a hundred while batting at No.5 or lower in Women's ODIs.



Previous highest score was 92* by Rumeli Dhar against Pakistan in 2008.#CWC22 #INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022

That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana. What a player. Her second World Cup century. Both against West Indies - today in Hamilton and the previous one in Taunton in 2017. She is all class. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/7uY8Ft7yN3 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 12, 2022

The four years and some months between the World Cups did not happen for Harmanpreet Kaur. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 12, 2022

It's about right that @chopraanjum is on comms when Harmanpreet Kaur gets to her 100!

- HK made her List-A debut against Delhi

- Played together for Ind B in the Challenger Trophy that 'launched' Kaur's career

- The international debut in 2009#TeamIndia #CWC22 #WIvIND — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 12, 2022

First Smriti Mandhana and now Harmanpreet Kaur brings up her 100 against West Indies. Brilliant knocks by both these superstars! #CWC22 — EEMS #CWC22 (@NaeemahBenjamin) March 12, 2022

When the big match players rise up to post fiesty centuries. What play by @mandhana_smriti and @ImHarmanpreet. Let’s get this done, girls 💪#IndWvWIW #CWC22 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 12, 2022

Itni lambi innings me @mandhana_smriti ne kitni baar kaha “arrey Harry di hasso na yaar.” Superb 💯 guys. It was a delight to watch..!!! @ImHarmanpreet 💪🏻💪🏻 #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) March 12, 2022

The two centurions for India 👏🏻👏🏻. Simply outstanding today. A 184 run partnership allowing India to put 317 on board and make a strong impact with the bat against @windieswomen #CWC22 @ImHarmanpreet @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/CsDl5b0U82 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 12, 2022

So happy to see @mandhana_smriti score another 💯 #TeamIndia always looks a completely different side when she is in the runs #CWC22 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 12, 2022

Today's 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women's World Cup history 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/KWW1draVDp — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022

Earlier, Yastika Bhatia scored a quick 31 off 21 balls as India were off to a good start, putting on 49 runs for the opening stand in 6.3 overs but once she departed, Mithali Raj (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) also followed suit, leaving India tottering at 78 for three.

However, Mandhana and Kaur joined hands and steadied the innings as India scored 100 runs in 20 overs, before crossing the 200-mark in 35.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs

(Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).