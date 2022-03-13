Hockey FIH Pro League, India v Germany live updates: India get away with a penalty stroke, 0-0 in Q2
All the updates of India women’s team’s clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Long read: Interview with India women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman
Live updates
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Pressure pays, a PC for Germany.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Possibly Germany’s best phase in the match. India on the backfoot.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Superb counter down the right from Salima, absolutely sensational last ditch defending there otherwise Sharmila was going to tap in
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Penalty stroke to Germany! No referrals left... but it’s off post! And no rebounds. Fleschutz went the right way but too far.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Every time you think India are having a good phase, Germany create a chance. And Sippel is involved in everything good they do.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Well worked move by India, rookie Sangita Kumari gets a shot away but it goes wide.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Great stickwork from Salima, but once again no killer ball available. The pressing has been solid from the hosts.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: Seen a few long balls into the circle , India make the German alternate GK work there.
Q2, India 0-0 Germany: So Savita is off the pitch. The Indian women don’t often rotate their goalkeepers but this must be a chance for game time for Bichu Devi.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Germany: The home side doing much of the attacking in this match so far but the final touch, as we have seen, is just missing. Navneet has been a bright spark.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: India will finish the quarter with 10.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Gurjit is on the pitch but not for long though, gets a green card suspension for a rough tackle in midfield.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Gurjit not on the pitch, Monika with a hit instead of a flick as she likes to do. Oh that’s a great strike actually. Good save.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Germany are struggling a bit more at the moment than India, in the heat. Yesterday the Europeans had much more possession in the first half, but this is to be expected. India looking keen to exploit this early and they have a PC this time. Navneet again!
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: India won the balls high up Germany’s defensive area a lot of times yesterday but couldn’t make the most of the turnovers. That’s been the area of concern.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Navneet (I think) with a good move into the circle to try and fashion a chase, Germany defend. Chance down the other end too. Intensity picking up. Navneet again involved on the counter, brilliant solo run but gets crowded at the end .
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Yesterday’s player of the match Sippel heavily involved in the early stages too. Worth noting that Germany are working with a smaller younger squad, India will want to make more of that fact.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Efficient start from both teams, Germany’s first shot on goal also on target. Savita too called into action early.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Oh dear, India lose their referral early. Salima was convinced there was a back-stick involved.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Oh nearly an early goal! But India think they have a case for a PC. A review in the first minute, would be a risk to lose it so early. It came from Deepika’s shot on goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: PUSHBACK! Right then, one change to the starting XI with Neha in place of Navneet. (Of course, expect subs aplenty during the match)
If we are not mistaken, it’s the same XI to start for India (which means Gurjit is still on the bench to start). National anthems done, time for pushback nearly.
Head Coach Janneke Schopman says the Indian women were disappointed about the result last night, especially not doing more in the fourth quarter. Adds that she is happy with some of the progress in the tournament so far.
Standings ahead of this match:
4.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Savita Punia will be expecting to bounce back after a drawn match on Saturday that saw Germany take the bonus point comfortably in the shootout.
While the match ended 1-1, the visiting German side are more likely to be pleased with the result than their India coounterparts. Not only did they take the bonus point when they won the shoot-out but, for many of the players, they performed with confidence on one of the iconic hockey stages, the Kalinga Stadium in India.
Akim Bouchouchi will have been pleased with the way his young and inexperienced side competed against India in, what was for most of his players, their first taste of FIH Hockey Pro League action.
The German team had a total of 65 senior caps to their name, with one of the youngest players, 18-year-old Jette Fleschütz, with one of the highest cap counts at 18.
By contrast, Shushila Pukhrambam, was celebrating 200 caps for India and would have hoped for a more conclusive performance by her team. Certainly Head Coach Janneke Schopman will be looking for a more intensive performance by her players in the second match against Germany.— via FIH Media
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH