Badminton live updates: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, German Open Super 300 men’s singles final
Live coverage of the men’s singles final between India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the German Open Super 300 in Muelheim an der Ruhr.
Live updates
7.43 pm: Kunlavut Vitidsarn hasn’t done too badly either. He beat the sixth seed, Jonatan Christie, in the early round and then got past fifth seed Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals in straight games to set up the final against Lakshya.
7.40 pm: Some big wins on the way to the final for Lakshya Sen. The semi-final triumph over Viktor Axelsen was a big one but he also beat the fourth seed Anthony Ginting earlier in the tournament. The 20-year-old is high on confidence and will carry that into the final too.
7.25 pm: India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn have been having a go at each other since their days on the junior circuit and now they will have the chance to do that in the senior circuit; in a final. The head-to-head stands at 3-3 but Lakshya won their most recent meeting at the HYLO Open 2021 (formerly SaarLorLux Open) in three games – 21-18, 12-21, 21-19. It won’t be easy but it promises to be a lot of fun.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s singles final between India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the German Open Super 300 in Muelheim an der Ruhr.