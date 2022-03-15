Of what it meant to the two teams and the game in general, India and England have not had a more significant match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup than their last one at Lord’s in front of packed stands. And after that famous climax in July 2017, the two teams will line up against one another at the World Cup on Wednesday in Mount Manganui, with the 2022 tournament now at the mid-point.

And to say the defending champions are at a crossroads wouldn’t be overselling it. Their path till this point has been fraught with heartbreaks. Three close defeats, two of those made largely by their own failings in matches they would have expected to win.... and now, facing an Indian side who seemed to have clicked back into gear. Another defeat on Wednesday will all but end their title defence and they will likely spend the rest of the tournament playing spoilsport to other teams. It is not a nice place to be.

On the flip side, a nothing-to-lose mentality could potentially reinvigorate their campaign. With Australia, West Indies and South Africa out of the way, England have two winnable fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand, while – if they play their best cricket – India and New Zealand too are teams they have good recent records against. Four wins should, in all likelihood, be enough to reach the knockouts. If there is a time to find spark, it is now for Heather Knight’s team.

That is where India will have to be wary. Their tournament has been a bit of an enigma so far. A wonderful late recovery against Pakistan hid their batting flaws in a big win, which were then duly exposed by New Zealand in a match they could still come back to rue. But putting that aside, and led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur’s fantastic tons, Mithali Raj-led India found a groove that they would like to stick to for the rest of the tournament.

Intangible as it is, momentum – athletes and coaches will tell you – plays a huge part in a global tournament. India are building up a head of steam, England are desperate to do the same. It promises to be another cracking contest in a World Cup already filled with those.

These two nations have also played 61 ODIs between them, excluding World Cups. It has been a tight contest so far, with England winning 32 and India winning 27 (2 NR). They last faced each other in a bilateral series in 2021 at England, and it was won by the home team 2-1.

CWC H2H: IND 4-7 ENG Result Margin Ground Start Date Toss result England won 9 runs Lord's 23 Jul 2017 England India won 35 runs Derby 24 Jun 2017 England England won 32 runs Brabourne 3 Feb 2013 India England won 9 wickets Sydney 10 Mar 2009 England India won 7 wickets Pretoria 28 Mar 2005 England India won 8 runs Lincoln 4 Dec 2000 India England won 3 runs Finchampstead 25 Jul 1993 India England won 10 wickets Nelson 31 Jan 1982 India India won 47 runs Wanganui 20 Jan 1982 India England won 4 wickets Auckland 12 Jan 1982 India England won 9 wickets Kolkata 1 Jan 1978 England

India-England ODI results from 2017 World Cup Result Margin Ground Start Date Toss India won 4 wickets Worcester 3 Jul 2021 India England won 5 wickets Taunton 30 Jun 2021 England England won 8 wickets Bristol 27 Jun 2021 England England won 2 wickets Wankhede 28 Feb 2019 India India won 7 wickets Wankhede 25 Feb 2019 England India won 66 runs Wankhede 22 Feb 2019 England India won 8 wickets Nagpur 12 Apr 2018 England England won 8 wickets Nagpur 9 Apr 2018 India India won 1 wickets Nagpur 6 Apr 2018 England England won 9 runs Lord's 23 Jul 2017 England India won 35 runs Derby 24 Jun 2017 England

ODI record at Bay Oval for all teams Team Mat Won Lost Tied / NR NZ 13 3 10 0 AUS 9 8 1 0 ENG 4 1 3 0 PAK 3 0 3 0 India 2 2 0 0 SA 2 2 0 0 WI 1 1 0 0

Players to watch out for: Sophie Ecclestone will be vital in England’s bowling line up. Since the completion of 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, she has picked up a total of 56 wickets in 39 matches, the third most by any bowler in this format. She also has been very economical in this tournament, with figures of 3/20 (10 overs) and 1/23 (10 overs) in her last two matches. She will once again be Heather Knight’s ace up the sleeve. Her brilliant form, combined with the fact her record against India in ODIs is exemplary (SR of 25.3, average of 13.88) will make her the bowler to watch out for. Smriti Mandhana enters this game following an impressive century (123 from 119 balls) against West Indies. Mandhana has scored 1709 runs at an average of 55.12 since the conclusion of the last World Cup. Although she is the fourth highest run-getter, her average is higher than all three players who are at the top of the runs chart. While West Indies is her most favourite opponent across a few metrics, England are not far behind either. Mandhana has the second best average in her ODI career against England and had started the last World Cup with back-to-back superb innings against these two opponents (in reverse order, albeit). She will be looking to keep that up as India invariably do well when their star opener shines.

Sophie Ecclestone's best SR in ODIs by opponent Grouping Inns Wkts SR BBI Ave Econ v India 8 18 25.3 4/14 13.88 3.28 v WI 6 11 26.1 3/20 13.27 3.04 v NZ 11 14 44.1 3/14 27.42 3.72 v PAK 3 3 47.6 2/39 36.66 4.61 v SA 4 5 48.0 3/54 27.00 3.37 v AUS 9 8 63.2 3/34 46.00 4.36

Smriti Mandhana's AVG. in ODIs by opponent Grouping Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 v WI 6 359 123 71.80 98.62 2 1 v ENG 13 611 90 50.91 81.35 0 6 v AUS 10 421 102 42.10 97 1 4 v NZ 12 411 105 37.36 77.4 1 3 v SL 10 333 73* 37.00 77.62 0 4 v SA 12 405 135 36.81 87.85 1 2 v PAK 2 54 52 27.00 64.28 0 1 v BAN 2 48 25 24.00 73.84 0 0

Quotes corner

England ‘keeper Amy Jones Mood in the dressing room and the discussions since South Africa It’s obviously disappointing. With the start that we’ve had, I think the mood has been obviously pretty low at the end of the games. But I think it’s been really good to sort, of like get behind each other, to come together as a group. And we’ve definitely been able to pick ourselves up before every game so yeah, that’d be no different for India tomorrow. On keeping the morale up In terms of morale, I think it’s definitely our strength as a squad. How well we look out for each other and we’ve got good genuine friendships within the team, which is obviously really important as we’re spending so much time together and I think it does come naturally. It’s obviously been challenged as you’d expect in this run of games. But in saying that - I think we’ve done really well in terms of coming together and enjoying each other’s company and picking each other up when you know, you’re having a bad day or something like that. To be honest, couldn’t name one person [who is in charge of keeping things chirpy] I think we’ve just got a great squad full of good people who are all sort of looking out for each other.

India vice captain Harmanpreet Kaur On discussions ahead of England I think in batting, the great partnership we got, and in the bowling also, the way we bowled in partnerships (against West Indies was good) Especially I think we fielded really well, I think those are the things which we want to continue in the England match and the upcoming matches. Apart from that you know, sometimes we are losing back to back wickets; if we can work on that. I think things are you know, the way we want... now is the time we just need to you know stay relaxed and enjoy the situation because you know sometimes if you’re relaxed and you’re enjoying you can perform better. On fielding improvements Credit goes to our fielding coach and all the players, they have been working so hard, whenever we are getting opportunities, we are working under lights, and under sun also so I think, I think it’s all about you know, we have been doing practice for a long time.

With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020, Sportradar and ESPNCricinfo Statsguru. All statistics mentioned for women’s One Day Internationals unless otherwise stated.