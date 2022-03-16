World Cup, England vs India live updates: Mithali Raj & Co seek third win, England their first
Follow all the live updates of India’s big match against defending champions England at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Preview: India seek to build a head of steam, defending champs England search for much-needed win
Live updates
5.55 am: Almost exactly 17 years ago, Jhulan Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on 22 March 2005.
Since then, she has dismissed 40 different batters, never getting the same batter out twice at a World Cup, with Mohammed her seventh West Indian wicket.
If she gets any of Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt, Katherine Brunt it will be first repeat wicket at the World Cup.
Amy Jones has urged England to focus on enjoying their cricket as they look to get their title defence back on track against India at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
England suffered their third consecutive loss of the tournament against South Africa last time out, losing by three wickets following previous defeats to Australia and West Indies.
That result was underpinned by more fielding errors, including dropped chances and a missed stumping, but Jones believes England are more than capable of righting those wrongs.
“After the West Indies game, we dropped and missed a lot of chances, so we spoke about that as a group, obviously not wanting to put a huge amount of pressure on the first opportunity that comes in the next game,” she said.
“We just spoke about how we want to be really positive, really supportive of each other out there and just do the little things right, like attacking the ball and getting some good energy going.”
England have a good recent record against India and with every game now a must-win for the reigning champions, Jones hopes that will come into play when they meet again.
“It definitely helps,” she added. “It’s quite natural to look back at the last games you played against them and to have that recent success against them as a group will give us confidence.”— via ICC media zone
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s big match against defending champions England at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022. India are back at Bay Oval after two matches in Hamilton while England, winless so far, play their second straight match at the venue.
Match 15 of this year’s tournament will be the clash between the two finalists of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s. England and India have competed against each other in 11 World Cup matches so far. England have the historical edge, winning seven of those contests, compared to India’s four. These two nations have also played 61 ODIs between them, excluding World Cups. It has been a tight contest so far, with England winning 32 and India winning 27 (two no results). They last faced each other in a bilateral series in 2021 at England, and it was won by the home team 2-1.
