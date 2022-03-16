Tennis’ four Grand Slams have decided to create a uniform rule to be implemented in the deciding set of every match at each of the Majors. Based on this, the four Slams will introduce, on a trial bases, a 10-point match tie-break to be played at 6-6 in the deciding set across events.

“On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are please to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set,” read a statement published on the Wimbledon website.

“Further to extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.”

The changes will first be introduced at the upcoming French Open in May.

The four Slams had, prior to the announcement, their own rules for the deciding set.

The Australian Open played a 10-point tie-break after 6-6 in the final set, Wimbledon played a regular 7-point tie-break at 12-12 in the deciding set, and the US Open played a 7-point tie-break at 6-6 in the decider. The French Open meanwhile, did not play any tie-break and matches ended in the deciding set only when an opponent had a difference of two games after 6-6.

“The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change,” the statement added.

In 2018, the Grand Slams had been criticised for not having any deciding set rules after Kevin Anderson and John Isner’s lengthy semi-final clash that ended 26-24 in favour of the South African in the fifth set.

Isner was, incidentally, the winner in the longest tennis match ever played, when his first round match at Wimbledon 2010 against Nicolas Mahut lasted 11 hours and five minutes, over three days, and ended with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 70-68.