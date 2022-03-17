The participation of World No 2 Daniil Medvedev, and his fellow Russian tennis players, at the Wimbledon Championships this year is under review by the United Kingdom Government.

Based on the International Olympic Committee’s recommendation, several sports across the world have placed bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes at competitions – this includes barring players from those countries from competing at the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, and also Russia being banned from competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tennis however, has gone as far as not allowing players from the two countries to compete under their respective national flags. No other sanctions have been placed on the players.

The UK Government though is currently in talks with the All England club about the possibility of not allowing any Russian player to compete at Wimbledon this year.

“Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities,” British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said to legislators in London on Tuesday.

“But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines.”

Kostyuk not pleased with ATP/WTA sanctions

Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk earlier this week slammed the tennis bodies for the measures taken against Russian players, which she deemed was not enough.

Earlier this month, the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation issued a joint statement announcing the joint men’s and women’s event in Moscow this October has now been suspended. Furthermore, the bodies suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation and barred the two countries from competing in any team events (for example, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup).

“At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice,” the statement added.

Kostyuk though, was displeased with these measures.

“Look at the other sports, look at the big sports, what they did, that’s it,” she said, comparing tennis’ sanctions to other sports.

“Seeing (Russian) players on-site really hurts me. And seeing them having the only problem not being able to transfer the money and stuff – that’s what they are talking about – this is unacceptable for me.”

The 19-year-old also criticised Russian players – particularly the then World No 1 Medvedev – who did not condone war, but also didn’t condemn the invasion.

“You cannot be neutral in this. These ‘No war’ statements they hurt me because they have no substance,” she added.

“No Russian tennis player came to see me, no one said he doesn’t support this cause and no one apologised to me or any other Ukrainian player for what their country is doing. It’s very shocking because we all know what’s going on. I don’t understand why the Russians behave like this.”