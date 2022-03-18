Defending champions Chelsea are set to play the tournament’s most successful side of all time in Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals.

Villarreal, after their stunning win against Juventus, have been drawn to face Bayern Munich, while Manchester City will be the next opponents from the same city for Atletico Madrid.

Six-time winners Liverpool will take on Benfica.

The quarter-final first legs are to be played April 5 and 6, with the second leg matches scheduled for April 12 and 13. The semi-final first legs will be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4.

The final will be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟



Benfica or Liverpool 🆚 󠁢Villarreal or Bayern#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/ksQWH5jc4c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟



Man. City or Atlético 🆚 󠁢Chelsea or Real Madrid #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/wRwdWHUznm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

6 - Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his six Champions League matches against Real Madrid (W2 D4) - no other coach has faced Real Madrid as often in the #UCL without losing once. Genius. pic.twitter.com/MzFFmwcBvs — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 18, 2022

Quarter-finals Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG) Semi-finals

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

More to follow