Defending champions Chelsea are set to play the tournament’s most successful side of all time in Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals.
Villarreal, after their stunning win against Juventus, have been drawn to face Bayern Munich, while Manchester City will be the next opponents from the same city for Atletico Madrid.
Six-time winners Liverpool will take on Benfica.
The quarter-final first legs are to be played April 5 and 6, with the second leg matches scheduled for April 12 and 13. The semi-final first legs will be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4.
The final will be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28.
Quarter-finals
Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG)
Semi-finals
Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid
Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich
