Field Watch Watch: With 6.20, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis betters own pole vault world record again Sweden's Duplantis soared to gold at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday in Belgrade. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates after breaking the new world indoor record in the men's pole vault during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 20, 2022. | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP 6.20M ‼️@mondohoss600 🇸🇪 breaks his own WORLD RECORD to claim the #WorldIndoorChamps pole vault title 💫 pic.twitter.com/fBMX7FoWjw— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 20, 2022 Watch the replay for the full event here.