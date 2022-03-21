It was another gruelling season of the Indian Super League inside a bio-secure bubble. But just as the league found a new champion at the end of the knockouts, in Hyderabad FC, and a new League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC, there were also several players that had a strong season individually.

Based on the statistics provided by the ISL website, Scroll.in lists the best three goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for the 2021-22 season.

Best goalkeepers

Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC)

The 32-year-old was the hero for Hyderabad FC in their 3-1 penalty shootout win over the Kerala Blasters. Kattimani pulled off three saves in the shootout. But the 61 stops he made through the season were the most by any other goalkeeper in the league.

Amrinder Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan)

In his first year at the Kolkata club, the goalkeeper from Punjab made 57 saves from 22 matches to help his side make it to the playoffs.

Prabhsukhan Gill (Kerala Blasters)

The 21-year-old from Ludhiana – who was a part of India’s 2017 Under-17 World Cup squad – won the Golden Glove Award this season for putting up eight clean sheets – the most for any other player this season. He came up with stellar diving saves during the final as well, and overall made 47 saves this term.

Best defenders

Akash Mishra

Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC)

The tireless runner in Hyderabad FC’s left-back position made the most tackles for a defender – 97 – and also had the most number of interceptions (56) than any other player this season. He also scored two goals and made three assists.

Subhashish Bose (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The 26-year-old has had a decent outing this season for the semi-finalists. He is the second most successful defender in terms of tackles made with 94 from 22 matches.

Ivan Gonzalez (FC Goa)

The Spaniard played just 17 times this season, but still managed to score a goal and make 82 tackles.

Best midfielders

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters)

Based on the ISL’s player ratings, the Uruguayan scored 7.71, the highest for a midfielder. With six goals and seven assists, he was a crucial figure in the Blasters’ attack.

Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City)

The captain and ISL veteran scored 7.64, and had another good season despite his team not making it to the semi-finals. He scored three goals and made seven assists in the 15 matches he played.

Alberto Noguera (FC Goa)

With 7.63 in the player ratings, the Spaniard was the martial in the FC Goa midfielder. He scored three goals and made as many assists, and he was among the only three players to make over a thousand passes this season – 1062.

Best strikers

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC)

The 37-year-old Nigerian became the most successful striker in ISL history this year. In 77 ISL matches, he has scored 53 goals, two more than Sunil Chhetri. This season, the striker scored 18 times to win the Golden Boot Award.

Greg Stewart (Jamshedpur FC)

The Scottish striker scored one of the goals of the season with a stunning freekick against Kerala Blasters. His 10 goals and 10 assists helped his team go on to win the League Shield.

Igor Angulo (Mumbai City)

The veteran Spanish striker scored 10 goals this season and made two assists.