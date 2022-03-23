World No 1 Ashleigh Barty’s surprise retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of well-wishes from current and former greats on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media in which she said she would “step away and chase other dreams”.

The decisions comes just weeks after Barty became the first home singles champion of the Australian Open in 44 years, and also joining tennis royalty’s most exclusive club with a Grand Slam crown on three different surfaces.

In the video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, Barty said she was “thankful for everything this sport has given me”.

“I’m so happy, and I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart as a person, this is right. I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me, it’s given me all of my dreams plus more.

“But I know the time is now right for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the racquets down.”

Barty has been world number one for more than two years and retires after winning three Grand Slam singles titles – the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open this year.

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty defeated in the final to win Wimbledon last year, congratulated the Australian for an “incredible career”.

“It was a privilege to share a court with you,” tweeted the Czech, a former World No 1. “You will be missed.”

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion and former number one Andy Murray said on Twitter: “Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player”

Romania’s Simona Halep addressed Barty directly: “Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments.”

The former World No 1 speculated what may be next for Barty: “Grand Slam champion in golf?!”

American Andy Roddick offered a succinct reaction, retweeting the announcement with a simple “wow”.

The World Tennis Association thanked Barty “for the indelible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts”.

“Barty becomes the second reigning World No.1 ranked woman to retire while on top, following Justine Henin, who retired on in May of 2008, after 61 consecutive weeks at No.1. Henin returned to play two years later,” according to WTA.

Widely seen as one of the most respected and loved players on tour, Barty rapidly became the best, with her dizzying array of slices, pinpoint serving and seamless forehand typifying her all-round game.

Here are some more reactions to the decision:

🔝 Bowing out as world No 1...



Three-time Grand Slam champion and Australian Open 2022 winner #AshBarty announces her retirement from tennis.



Watch here interview here:



(📽 Tennis Australia)pic.twitter.com/MMZVit9nye — The Field (@thefield_in) March 23, 2022

Goosebumps! ❤️



If you don't get chills reliving Ash Barty's triumph, you never will.#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/TyneGDThzy — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) March 23, 2022

Ashleigh Barty dominating her sport, making enough money to live happily the rest of her life, and retiring at age 25 while feeling fulfilled and eager to explore other interests is maybe the healthiest career arc any pro athlete has ever achieved. — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) March 23, 2022

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase 👏🏽 #inspiration — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2022

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Ash, you always did everything the exact way YOU wanted to do it and not what others told you to do. Your own way, own path.. That is what I appreciate and respect so much about you. I will miss my slice buddy on tour 🙏 Congrats champ and all the best! #1 @ashbarty — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) March 23, 2022

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

Ash Barty’s last answer from her Champions Corner interview after winning the Australian Open in January. https://t.co/XdmpkOzN2x pic.twitter.com/jq3eV3hYVy — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 23, 2022

Current* players to win a Grand Slam on all 3 tennis surfaces:



Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams

ASH BARTY



Women with more consecutive weeks at #1 than Ash:



Serena Williams

Steffi Graf

Martina Navratilova



All time great 🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/OxDkoQfRKT — Aussie Sport Stats/Info (@AusSportStats) March 23, 2022

I am going to greatly miss Ash Barty's gorgeous, classic, throwback tennis, but my initial reaction to this bombshell announcement is marked mostly by happiness, for the simple reason that Ash seems to be doing this on her own terms.



Would that we all get to do that in life. https://t.co/kvCmqRZ1co — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) March 23, 2022

Barty the 2nd of 27 WTA #1s that decides to retire on top. Henin did the same in 2008 but after a tough start of the year, where she lost badly to Sharapova in Melbourne.



Barty started 2022 11-0, with two titles and a 3rd Slam.



Surely the most shocking retirement I can remember — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 23, 2022

Inspiring to watch Barty speak with so much clarity & gratitude for her career, & also be sure the right thing is to now move forward towards other dreams. Sometimes we stick with something for other people, or our ego or because we’re ‘safe’ there. Go girl. You did us so proud. — Christie Whelan (@Christie_Whelan) March 23, 2022

An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open – World Number One.



As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all.



Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. 🇦🇺🎾 pic.twitter.com/Us2B3Z5Ob0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 23, 2022

Huge respect and admiration for Ash Barty.



I can’t imagine the strength required to walk away from the only thing you’ve ever known, while at the mountaintop of that thing.



You have to know exactly who you are. A pretty rare thing. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 23, 2022

This was taken shortly before one of my all-time favorite Ash Barty memories.



Walking back from a photo op, the kid in the sunglasses asked Ash to stop for an autograph, which she of course did.



Seconds after, the kid took off, screaming in excitement from the top of his lungs. pic.twitter.com/50HOtM2idE — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) March 23, 2022

For an athlete, I imagine it's easy to say your sport doesn't own you or define your. But much harder to prove that given the (often lucrative) ties that bind. Ash Barty is quite something. — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) March 23, 2022

Ash Barty:

Takes over a year off from Tennis at 18

Becomes a pro cricketer

Back on tour at age 20, No. 1 in world at 23

Stays No. 1 until retiring on top

Total badass — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 23, 2022

You did it your way, Ash 👋



So proud of your accomplishments and how you have represented Australia on the world stage 💙 @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WgNbFsOgxO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022