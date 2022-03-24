India started Thursday on third place in the points table at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. South Africa and West Indies in Wellington, England and Pakistan in Christchurch... those were the matches scheduled for the day.

And after a little more than 10 overs in Wellington and 60 overs in Christchurch, India finished the day fifth on the table, first pushed down by West Indies gaining a point from the abandoned match against South Africa. England then came along and produced a win just clinical enough to pip India on Net Run Rate.

It turned out to be an interesting, perhaps even significant, day for Mithali Raj and Co without even taking the field.

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R NET RR POINTS AUS (Q) 6 6 0 0 +1.287 12 SA (Q) 6 4 1 1 +0.092 9 WI 7 3 3 1 -0.885 7 ENG 6 3 3 0 +0.778 6 IND 6 3 3 0 +0.768 6 NZ 6 2 4 0 -0.229 4 BAN 5 1 4 0 -0.754 2 PAK 6 1 5 0 -1.280 2

There are obviously more pressing concerns for India at the moment but the huge win for England (who have to play Bangladesh next) made them firm favourites for the third spot and thereby avoiding Australia in the semifinal.

So once again, like in World Cup 2017, India will enter their last group stage match with their semifinals hope riding on a win. But unlike last time, vs New Zealand, this is not a virtual quarterfinal. India’s next opponents, South Africa, are through to the semifinal and are guaranteed to finish second as well (meaning they will avoid Australia).

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 & 🇮🇳 have almost identical net run rates now (0.778 vs 0.768).



So if they both win their last game (v 🇿🇦/🇧🇩), then whoever wins by more will finish 3rd & avoid an 🇦🇺 semi.



And if they both lose, whoever loses by more will be eliminated from the tournament. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) March 24, 2022

It has all set up a huge game on Sunday (was always likely to be) for India against Proteas in Christchurch.

For starters, Australia and South Africa are guaranteed to finish No 1 and 2 on table and will avoid each other in the semi-finals.

#CWC22



England go on to win three wins on the trot and improve their NRR from +0.327 to +0.778, crucially enough, going past India's current NRR.



India are now out of the top four heading into the final stretch. pic.twitter.com/nrGv5Odb3g — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 24, 2022

Remaining fixtures: Bangladesh vs Australia, Fri 25 March, 03:30 IST Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sat 26 March, 03:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

England vs Bangladesh, Sun 27 March 03:30 IST, Basin Reserve, Wellington

India vs South Africa, Sun 27 March 06:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch



For India to qualify

India just need to win right? Plain and simple. Defeat South Africa on Sunday. To reach the semifinals, that’s all there is to the equation for Mithali & Co. Of course, it is easier said than done as South Africa are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and India’s recent history against them is poor (a 1-4 series defeat at home).

As a sub-clause to above, India’s NRR is still important if they are able to defeat South Africa and things go their way on Sunday. England’s match is likely to be over before theirs, so India will know how much of a margin they need to win by to overtake Heather Knight’s team on table and finish third to avoid Australia. Of course, that is secondary, the more pressing concern is to just get the W.

What happens if IND-SA is a washout? India will be through to semifinals. That is (kinda) good news for India as their NRR is better than West Indies and they will finish fourth. But the chance of winning and moving to 8 points to pip England, will be gone.

What if India lose against South Africa? Their tournament is all but over... but if and only if Bangladesh had managed to defeat England earlier in the day on Sunday, there will be a scenario where India will know how much their margin of defeat needs to be to finish with a better NRR than England (and New Zealand, if they win against Pakistan on Saturday).

Other teams in fray