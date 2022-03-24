India started Thursday on third place in the points table at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. South Africa and West Indies in Wellington, England and Pakistan in Christchurch... those were the matches scheduled for the day.
And after a little more than 10 overs in Wellington and 60 overs in Christchurch, India finished the day fifth on the table, first pushed down by West Indies gaining a point from the abandoned match against South Africa. England then came along and produced a win just clinical enough to pip India on Net Run Rate.
It turned out to be an interesting, perhaps even significant, day for Mithali Raj and Co without even taking the field.
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|NET RR
|POINTS
|AUS (Q)
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+1.287
|12
|SA (Q)
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+0.092
|9
|WI
|7
|3
|3
|1
|-0.885
|7
|ENG
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+0.778
|6
|IND
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+0.768
|6
|NZ
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.229
|4
|BAN
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.754
|2
|PAK
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-1.280
|2
There are obviously more pressing concerns for India at the moment but the huge win for England (who have to play Bangladesh next) made them firm favourites for the third spot and thereby avoiding Australia in the semifinal.
So once again, like in World Cup 2017, India will enter their last group stage match with their semifinals hope riding on a win. But unlike last time, vs New Zealand, this is not a virtual quarterfinal. India’s next opponents, South Africa, are through to the semifinal and are guaranteed to finish second as well (meaning they will avoid Australia).
It has all set up a huge game on Sunday (was always likely to be) for India against Proteas in Christchurch.
For starters, Australia and South Africa are guaranteed to finish No 1 and 2 on table and will avoid each other in the semi-finals.
Remaining fixtures:
- Bangladesh vs Australia, Fri 25 March, 03:30 IST Basin Reserve, Wellington
- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sat 26 March, 03:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- England vs Bangladesh, Sun 27 March 03:30 IST, Basin Reserve, Wellington
- India vs South Africa, Sun 27 March 06:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
For India to qualify
- India just need to win right? Plain and simple. Defeat South Africa on Sunday. To reach the semifinals, that’s all there is to the equation for Mithali & Co. Of course, it is easier said than done as South Africa are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and India’s recent history against them is poor (a 1-4 series defeat at home).
- As a sub-clause to above, India’s NRR is still important if they are able to defeat South Africa and things go their way on Sunday. England’s match is likely to be over before theirs, so India will know how much of a margin they need to win by to overtake Heather Knight’s team on table and finish third to avoid Australia. Of course, that is secondary, the more pressing concern is to just get the W.
- What happens if IND-SA is a washout? India will be through to semifinals. That is (kinda) good news for India as their NRR is better than West Indies and they will finish fourth. But the chance of winning and moving to 8 points to pip England, will be gone.
- What if India lose against South Africa? Their tournament is all but over... but if and only if Bangladesh had managed to defeat England earlier in the day on Sunday, there will be a scenario where India will know how much their margin of defeat needs to be to finish with a better NRR than England (and New Zealand, if they win against Pakistan on Saturday).
Other teams in fray
- Bangladesh, with a match in hand, also have a chance of ending up on six points. It seems unlikely at this point but one never knows.
- England are well on track to finish on 8 points and with their NRR already better than India’s with a match against Bangladesh to come, look favourites to finish third now and face South Africa. In case their final match is washed out, India can pip them to the post with a win against South Africa.
- West Indies will be hoping for a Bangladesh win against England and/or South Africa win against India on Sunday. Either result will see them qualify on seven points. Should both happen, they will finish third and one of England/India (and the slimmest of chances, New Zealand) will progress on six points in fourth place.
- New Zealand are only mathematically alive, as they must beat Pakistan with a massive margin and hope for other significant upsets to go through on six points.