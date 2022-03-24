Chennai Super Kings named Ravindra Jadeja as captain on Thursday heading into the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins with a clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The reigning IPL champions put out a statement in which they confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to play for the franchise this season.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” the Chennai franchise stated.

Dhoni captained CSK in every season the franchise competed in since the inception of the T20 league back in 2008. The 40-year-old led Chennai to four IPL titles, the most recent being in the 2021 season.

Jadeja played all matches for CSK in the 2021 season, scoring 227 runs and picking 13 wickets. The 33-year-old all-rounder has been a mainstay for the franchise for many years and will have the responsibility to guide a new-look side in the 2022 season.