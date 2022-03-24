After 204 matches as a skipper in the Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain and hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 season.

Dhoni won four IPL trophies (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) for CSK as captain but the true class of his captaincy was established by the consistency his team managed to achieve.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain

A winning percentage of 59.60 established him as one of the best skippers in the league. With the exception of two seasons (2016 and 2020), he led his team to the IPL playoffs in every other season.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team,” said CSK in a statement. “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

Here are a few reactions to Dhoni’s decision to step down as skipper:

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record for CSK in IPL:



Mat - 190

Won - 116

Lost - 73

NR - 1

Win% - 61.37#IPL2022 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni was always a trophy magnet as captain for club & country 🏆🧲#IPL2022 #CSK pic.twitter.com/hXwPIHQ0zo — Sport360° (@Sport360) March 24, 2022

The last time Ravindra Jadeja captained a cricket side was on 28 October 2007 when he led Saurashtra U19 against Mumbai U19 in the Vinoo Mankad U19 tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot!#CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Can't say I didn't see this coming but DEFINITELY not this season!



In true #Dhoni style though,another suprise delivered to all of us & a great move to help #Jadeja settle into a new era @ChennaiIPL with @msdhoni still there to do the gentle handover!



TEAM MAN👏🏽#IPL2022 #CSK — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) March 24, 2022

Typical MSD stumping… Goes well with his style. Perhaps waited for all the build up hype to settle, media interactions et all done .. Just Dhoni being Dhoni… What’s the consensus? #IPL2022 #MSDhoni — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 24, 2022

Wow. Never expected this annoucement from CSK. This feels like how in the corporate world an ex employee needs to give KT to the new employee. What I am going to miss the most is the post match quips. End of an Era!!#MSDhoni — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 24, 2022

CSK CEO (in News9) said "We respect the decision of MS Dhoni, it's always best in the interest of the team - we hope to be consistent as always". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2022

Honestly speaking, do I see Jadeja as a captain? No.



But hope he can learn off Dhoni and carry the legacy.



Good luck, Jaddu. 💛 — Jeffrey ❁ (@jj7jeffrey) March 24, 2022

Last moments as a Captain 💔pic.twitter.com/vl2z4Ng2If — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) March 24, 2022

4 IPL Trophies

9 IPL Finals in 12 Seasons

11 play-offs in 12 Seasons

2 CLT20 Trophies



The greatest ever captain in the history of IPL.!Thank you Ms Dhoni for all those memories.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) March 24, 2022

Mere Positions don’t define leaders. What they do with it defines them ! #Dhoni was, is and will be a true leader where ever he is and whatever he does ! #CaptainCool Forever ! — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) March 24, 2022