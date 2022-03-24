After 204 matches as a skipper in the Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain and hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 season.
Dhoni won four IPL trophies (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) for CSK as captain but the true class of his captaincy was established by the consistency his team managed to achieve.
IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain
A winning percentage of 59.60 established him as one of the best skippers in the league. With the exception of two seasons (2016 and 2020), he led his team to the IPL playoffs in every other season.
“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team,” said CSK in a statement. “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”
Here are a few reactions to Dhoni’s decision to step down as skipper: