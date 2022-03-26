Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 50 runs off 38 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post a respectable total of 131/5 batting first in the Indian Premier League opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Dhoni got together with CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26* off 28) to stage a recovery at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former captain was batting on 15 off 25 but brought out the fireworks eventually to hit 35 runs off the last 13 deliveries of his innings. He hit seven fours and a six in his knock.

Here are some reactions to his knock:

MS Dhoni received a special welcome to the crease at the Wankhede tonight and he returned the favour with a special knock 🙌🏽



📹: IPLpic.twitter.com/L6jL7Udn8w — The Field (@thefield_in) March 26, 2022

Well played by @msdhoni.

He started slowly but used his experience and a combination of composure, aggression and common sense to get @ChennaiIPL to where they are.



Their bowlers will have to bowl exceedingly well to defend the total on this pitch. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/BmfKRyDJOd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022

MS Dhoni last 13 balls - 35 runs



4,1,4,0,4,1,4,6,0,2,4,4,1#CSKvKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 26, 2022

MS Dhoni at the end of the 17th over: 15*(25)



Dhoni at the end of the 20th over: 50*(38)



35 runs off just 13 deliveries in the last three overs.#CSKvKKR | #IPL2022 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 26, 2022

Oldest Indian to score an IPL fifty:



40y 262d - MS Dhoni v KKR, today

40y 116d - Rahul Dravid v DC, 2013

39y 362d - Sachin Tendulkar v DC, 2013#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 26, 2022

That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2022

Something so special about watching MS Dhoni crack crisp boundaries... Maybe it's nostalgia or conditioning, but it feels inexplicably good to see him score runs so coolly.#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 26, 2022

What a brilliant knock by @msdhoni to give partial recovery for @ChennaiIPL but I fear that it won't be enough to stop @KKRiders in this game! #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvKKR #KKRvsCSK — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 26, 2022

Dial 7 for rescue. 😄 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2022

MSD>>>>>

Also get ready to see everyone rep orange keeping gloves from now on xx #IPL #CSKvKKR — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 26, 2022

MS Dhoni has scored a fifty in IPL after 28 innings.



The last time before today he scored a fifty in IPL was against RCB at Bangalore in 2019.#CSKvKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 26, 2022