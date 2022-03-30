World Cup semi-final, Australia vs West Indies live blog: Toss delayed by wet weather in Wellington
Follow all the live updates of the first semi-final at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
Live updates
West Indies’ road to the semifinal:
The West Indies have endured a turbulent campaign as three wins, three losses and that washed-out clash against South Africa hauled them into their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final.
And those three victories were all secured in breath-taking fashion, battling past New Zealand, England and Bangladesh by the barest of margins to keep Stafanie Taylor’s side in contention.
Defeats against Australia, Pakistan and India slightly derailed their progress, but the Maroon Warriors are clearly made of stern stuff after that hat-trick of thrilling victories.
They beat New Zealand by three runs – in the first game of the tournament – England by seven and Bangladesh by four as they boldly defended their totals to help edge into the semi-finals.
And after edging into the top four on the back of South Africa’s win against India, they will hope to return to early tournament form to cause a massive upset.
Australia’s road to semifinal:
Meg Lanning’s Australia look the unequivocal team to beat after enjoying a searing unbeaten campaign.
Lanning’s star-studded outfit racked up an imperious seven wins from seven as they successfully booked their place in the semi-finals with two games to spare.
And there have been no shortage of stand-out performances along the way, with Lanning’s brilliant 135 not out against South Africa, Rachael Haynes’ century against England and Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen and Alana King’s haul of 24 wickets between them helping fire the six-time champions into the semi-finals.
A nerve-jangling 12-run win over England, a dominant 141-run triumph over New Zealand and confident chases against India (albeit that got a bit nervy at the end) and West Indies helped cap a dominant campaign as Australia bid to emulate those performance levels heading into yet another ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final.
Indeed one of their biggest tests came against Bangladesh in the final league match at this venue when the Asian side gave them an almighty scare with their bowling effort before, surprise surprise, Mooney came to their rescue.
03.13 am: Not the most ideal scenes to get us going. Toss has been delayed but the word from Basin Reserve is a start should be possible soon. It is apparently not really raining but the mist and the evident wet outfield, with covers still on, means we are not able to start on time. Mel Jones on air sounded optimistic we should have play soon and that forecast is fine, but we do have the reserve day as well for the semifinals if needed.
03.10 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final between Australia and West Indies at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The venue is Basin Reserve in Wellington for this one.
Match 29, semi-final 1 of this year’s tournament will feature Australia against West Indies in their eighth head-to-head ICC Women’s World Cup match. Australia have the historical edge winning six of those seven contests, their latest being a seven-wicket triumph in the group stage of this edition. They have played only seven ODIs between them, excluding the World Cups. Australia are unbeaten, winning all seven encounters. They last played a bilateral series in 2019 at Antigua, and it was won by Australia 3-0.
