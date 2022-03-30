Hockey India on Wednesday named the 22-member Indian men’s hockey team that will play England in the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League double-header on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The team will be captained by Amit Rohidas with Harmanpreet Singh coming in his as deputy.
“It has been quite exciting to see how some of the younger players are grabbing the opportunity to play in the Pro League and have been showing great potential. It is good for us to have these options, we have been using this platform to try out different combinations. England has a talented squad and no doubt the matches this weekend will be quite exciting,” said head coach Graham Reid.
The Indian Team has thus far played eight matches in this season of FIH Hockey Pro League. The team is currently placed second in the pool table only behind Germany who have 17 points while India has 16 points.
The Indian team has beaten South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) which was also held in South Africa. At home, they won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5) and recently against Argentina they lost 2-2 (1-3 SO) and won 4-3 in a thrilling contest.
Squad
Goalkeepers
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders
Surender Kumar
Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain)
Neelam Sanjeep Xess
Varun Kumar
Amit Rohidas (Captain)
Jugraj Singh
Midfielders
Jaskaran Singh
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Shamsher Singh
Raj Kumar Pal
Sumit
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards
Gurjant Singh
Mandeep Singh
Sukhjeet Singh
Abhishek
Gursahibjit Singh
Shilanand Lakra
Standbys:
Suraj Karkera
Jarmanpreet Singh
Dipsan Tirkey
Gurinder Singh
Mandeep Mor
Sanjay
Akashdeep Singh
Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
Ashis Kumar Topno
Mohd. Raheel Mouseen
Dilpreet Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Simranjeet Singh
The matches will be live on Star Sports 2 SD + HD and on Disney + Hotstar
