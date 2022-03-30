Hockey India on Wednesday named the 22-member Indian men’s hockey team that will play England in the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League double-header on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The team will be captained by Amit Rohidas with Harmanpreet Singh coming in his as deputy.

“It has been quite exciting to see how some of the younger players are grabbing the opportunity to play in the Pro League and have been showing great potential. It is good for us to have these options, we have been using this platform to try out different combinations. England has a talented squad and no doubt the matches this weekend will be quite exciting,” said head coach Graham Reid.

The Indian Team has thus far played eight matches in this season of FIH Hockey Pro League. The team is currently placed second in the pool table only behind Germany who have 17 points while India has 16 points.

The Indian team has beaten South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) which was also held in South Africa. At home, they won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5) and recently against Argentina they lost 2-2 (1-3 SO) and won 4-3 in a thrilling contest.

Squad



Goalkeepers

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders

Surender Kumar

Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain)

Neelam Sanjeep Xess

Varun Kumar

Amit Rohidas (Captain)

Jugraj Singh

Midfielders

Jaskaran Singh

Manpreet Singh

Hardik Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Shamsher Singh

Raj Kumar Pal

Sumit

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Sukhjeet Singh

Abhishek

Gursahibjit Singh

Shilanand Lakra

Standbys:

Suraj Karkera

Jarmanpreet Singh

Dipsan Tirkey

Gurinder Singh

Mandeep Mor

Sanjay

Akashdeep Singh

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Ashis Kumar Topno

Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Dilpreet Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Simranjeet Singh

