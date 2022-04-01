Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believes Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel’s form with the bat is a “huge boost” for the team and one can expect high scores in the Indian Premier League this year.

Delhi started their IPL 2022 campaign with an impressive victory against Mumbai Indians thanks to an explosive partnership between Lalit and Axar at the end. In terms of bowling, Kuldeep Yadav did the star turn for them and picked up three crucial wickets.

Rishabh Pant and Co face Gujarat Titans, who defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, in Pune on Saturday and will be hoping to build on their good start.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday, Agarkar reflected on the depth in Delhi’s squad, the advantages of having the tournament in one state, the opportunity this season for youngsters, and more.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel’s batting against MI...

“We know the depth we have in our batting and are still missing a couple of players who will be joining soon. But just the way they absorbed the pressure while playing against a big team like Mumbai Indians who have a couple of top bowlers in their team. The way those two absorbed the pressure on a good pitch and a fast outfield which had dew. These type of pressure situations are not easy for a young player to handle. Axar’s been around the Indian set-up but even then, to score at 9, 10, 11 runs an over is never easy. It gives us a huge boost, especially from the situation we were in.”

On Kuldeep Yadav’s strong start to the tournament...

“It’s huge. Look, he’s been a fantastic bowler over the years. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the past two-three years for various teams like India or even in franchise cricket. Every time he bowls well, he is going to get you wickets, which is what we hope he can do. You can’t play a long tournament like the IPL with just 11 players. So the more players that put their hand up and perform, the better it is for the team. I am very happy for him, even while commentating and watching him I’ve seen he works as hard as anyone else. To have a good performance at the start of the tournament can be great for his confidence.”

On Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman arriving and Shardul Thakur’s all-round value...

“With Nortje already bowling in practice sessions, and Mustafizur and Ngidi playing in the Bangladesh-South Africa series, we are obviously very happy. Slowly, the squad is coming together. That is what makes the first win even more special because some of our experienced international cricketers were missing. Depending on the combination, everyone will have their own roles. Shardul could be looked at as a batting or bowling all-rounder but either way, he is very important to us.”

On the advantages of being based at one venue...

“The pitches are similar as well at the four venues. Being from this part of the world, I know the pitches will be good. It is a huge advantage. Bubbles can be tough for players and at least you don’t have to pack and get on different flights. That can sometimes be the toughest part in the IPL. I’m not a player so it’s much easier for me but I’m sure if you ask any player they’ll say it’s much easier. The only travel we do is on the bus. So it certainly helps.”

On what will be a safe total batting first this season...

“The one thing we know is that there might be an odd pitch that offers some grip or is a little quick but in general, because of the rotation of the four venues, there are going to be good pitches. So it is going to be hard work for the bowlers. Dew will also be a factor. There might be big scores in the tournament and bowlers will have to work a bit harder.”

On the opportunity for uncapped players...

“We have a superb group and the training has been great. I don’t think it’s fair to name players, but someone like Lalit Yadav is a great example. You get an opportunity in the first game and you make it count. It’s exactly what the team is looking for. Because of the two extra teams, you might see a lot more young players in this year’s IPL. It’s a great opportunity because it’s a long tournament.”

On working with Delhi Capitals...

“Joining the team has been superb. Since Ricky Ponting, James Hopes and Pravin Amre have been here for a while, the new guys, like me, are learning from them. I’ve been part of this team as a player, I know it’s such a settled setup. You can see already the progress that everyone’s made, just to get to know each other. That’s the important thing because it’s a long tournament. Over the last few years, one thing that always stood out at Delhi Capitals was the healthy and positive environment within the team, and that generally translates onto the field.”