England stormed to the top of the three-team Pool B with a 3-0 win over South Africa, while the Netherlands put away nine goals against the United States to take the top of Pool A on the opening day of the Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

In Pool C, South Korea came up with a 1-0 win over debutantes Uruguay before defending champions Argentina started their campaign with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Austria for three points in the same group.

The biggest shock of the day though came when Zimbabwe out-played Canada to come up with an upset 2-1 win over the Junior Pan American champions.

Results from Day 1

Match 1

England 3-0 South Africa

Player of the Match: Lorna Mackenzie (ENG)



Match 2

Netherlands 9-0 United States

Player of the Match: Luna Hokke (NED)

Match 3

Canada 1-2 Zimbabwe

Player of the Match: Natalie Terblanche (ZIM)



Match 4

Korea 1-0 Uruguay

Player of the Match: Jung Sunghee (KOR)



Match 5

Argentina 8-0 Austria

Player of the Match: Daiana Pacheco (ARG)