Hockey live updates, Women’s Junior World Cup: Salima Tete & Co take on Wales to kickstart campaign
Follow live updates of Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match between India and Wales.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 Wales: PUSHBACK!
National anthems done, start of the match imminent.
Here’s how the teams in Pool D got here:
Pool D
Germany: 3rd Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Women 2019
India: Nominated by Asian Hockey Federation
Malaysia: Nominated reserve team (following withdrawal of Japan)
Wales: Nominated reserve team (following withdrawal of Belgium & Spain) and 3rd Place - EuroHockey Junior Championship II 2019
Toss is done... start of match imminent.
India’s women’s junior World Cup history: 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 11th, 2001 – 9th
Update: Match to now start at 12.50 pm IST.
India’s key support staff:
Harvinder Singh: Team Manager
Erik Wonnik: Coach
Patrick TSHUTSHANI: Assistant Coach
Heera Mundluru: Physio
Kavita Nambisan: Strength and conditioning
Match delayed: It’s pouring in Potchefstroom. But the teams are starting to warm up. The rain is not a problem, the lightning usually is. But looks like they have been cleared now.
UPDATE VIA FIH: Start of India-Wales delayed.
The opening day of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup – the first-ever FIH World Cup hosted in Africa - was filled with goals.
FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 – 1 April 2022
Potchefstroom, North West University (RSA)
Result: Match 1
England 3, South Africa 0
Player of the Match: Lorna Mackenzie (ENG)
Result: Match 2
Netherlands 9, United States 0
Player of the Match: Luna Hokke (NED)
Result: Match 3
Canada 1, Zimbabwe 2
Player of the Match: Natalie Terblanche (ZIM)
Result: Match 4
Korea 1, Uruguay 0
Player of the Match: Jung Sunghee (KOR)
Result: Match 5
Argentina 8, Austria 0
Player of the Match: Daiana Pacheco (ARG)
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. India, led by Salima Tete, take on Wales in their opening game of the tournament. This is a Group D clash.
The Indian team will begin their campaign against Wales on 2nd April 2022 (pushback at 1230 pm IST) followed by their second Pool D match against Germany on Sunday. They will take on Malaysia (5 April) in the third match and will hope to play the quarter final on 8th April while the Semi Finals and Final will be held on 10th and 12th April respectively.
