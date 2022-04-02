Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century to help Rajasthan Royals post a total of 193/8 batting first against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.
The England batter finished with 100 off 68 deliveries and hit five sixes and 11 fours in his memorable knock. It was the first century of IPL 2022 and Buttler’s second overall in the T20 competition.
Here are some reactions to Buttler’s century:
Asked to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss, Rajasthan were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the third over by Jasprit Bumrah.
But Buttler put the momentum firmly in Rajasthan’s corner in the very next over. The right-handed opener decided to go after the medium pace bowling of Basil Thampi and smashed 26 runs in the over.
Devdutt Padikkal, in at No 3, didn’t last long but Buttler got together with RR captain Sanju Samson (30 off 21) to build a 82-run partnership for the third wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer then played a blazing knock, going after Kieron Pollard in particular, to score 35 off 14 as Rajasthan finished with a solid total.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.